Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Raised to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

YARIY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $472.00.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.98. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70.

Yara International ASA Dividend Announcement

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.4046 per share. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

