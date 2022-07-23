Yearn Secure Hits Market Cap of $131,871.03 (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (YSEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Yearn Secure has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Yearn Secure has a total market capitalization of $131,871.03 and $1.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,471.78 or 0.99990448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Yearn Secure

YSEC is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance.

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

