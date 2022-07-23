YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at UBS Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.19.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. YETI has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

