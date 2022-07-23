YGGDRASH Reaches Market Cap of $2.35 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (YEED) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded flat against the dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,510.48 or 1.00072892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YEED is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io.

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

