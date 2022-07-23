ZClassic Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $318,898.63 and $15.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00264738 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00102680 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 396.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

