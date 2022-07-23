Zebi Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 62.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Zebi Token has a market cap of $122,176.56 and approximately $618.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016552 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032466 BTC.
Zebi Token Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,228,462,567 coins and its circulating supply is 1,034,366,068 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.
Buying and Selling Zebi Token
