Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

ZWS opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at $25,082,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler purchased 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at $533,187.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,136,000 after buying an additional 393,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,473,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,548,000 after buying an additional 100,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,786,000 after purchasing an additional 379,644 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 41.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,823,000 after purchasing an additional 539,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.