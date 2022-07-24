10,674 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

