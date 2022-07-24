16,296 Shares in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 552,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IAGG stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

