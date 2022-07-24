19,348 Shares in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nkarta by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nkarta by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $40.64.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Simeon George bought 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 666,667 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

