370 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Purchased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $42,553,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.9 %

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,462.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,318 shares of company stock worth $891,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $703.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $666.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $709.09. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

