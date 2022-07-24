42,431 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 1.23% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DAPR opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.