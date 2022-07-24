510 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after acquiring an additional 271,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

