7,114 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) Purchased by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Round Table Services LLC owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 50.7% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 23.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BNOV opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

