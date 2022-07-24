930 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,003,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

