Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lessened by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 10,028 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 40,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ABT opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.22.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

