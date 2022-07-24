abrdn plc Has $112.45 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,715 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.23% of Tetra Tech worth $112,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $144.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

