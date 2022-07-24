abrdn plc Has $236.23 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,891,839 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002,310 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.10% of Huntington Bancshares worth $236,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.