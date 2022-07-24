abrdn plc Has $282.65 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,541 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.7% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $282,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 2.2 %

NIKE stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

