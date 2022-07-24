abrdn plc Has $98.60 Million Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,168,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $98,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

