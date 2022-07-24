abrdn plc Increases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 258,346 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.91% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $221,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,215,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,572,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 1.2 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845,482.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,934 shares of company stock worth $9,206,533 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

