abrdn plc Purchases 178,867 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,315,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,867 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 0.8% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.56% of Emerson Electric worth $328,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $83.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.