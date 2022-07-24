abrdn plc Sells 306,671 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,743,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306,671 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $406,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,547,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,786,000 after purchasing an additional 180,860 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 212,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 133,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 76,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.