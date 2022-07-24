abrdn plc Sells 46,298 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,298 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.17% of Charter Communications worth $160,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Charter Communications by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 106,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $663.47.

CHTR stock opened at $485.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

