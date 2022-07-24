Abyss (ABYSS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $245,173.00

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $245,173.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

