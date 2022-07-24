Actinium (ACM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $250.00

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Actinium has a market cap of $222,724.05 and approximately $250.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,596,925 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

