Adappter Token (ADP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $816,050.00

Adappter Token (ADP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Adappter Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adappter Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Adappter Token has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and $816,050.00 worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032665 BTC.

Adappter Token Coin Profile

Adappter Token was first traded on August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 898,871,435 coins. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html.

Buying and Selling Adappter Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Adappter is designed to create 'the Pleasant World' connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. "

