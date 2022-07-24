Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Lowered to GBX 2,583

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 3,050 ($36.46) to GBX 2,583 ($30.88) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,903 ($34.70) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.67) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Admiral Group to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.50) to GBX 1,525 ($18.23) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.44) to GBX 2,560 ($30.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,000 ($35.86) to GBX 1,750 ($20.92) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,320.17 ($27.74).

Admiral Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 1,735.50 ($20.75) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,706 ($44.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 885.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,159.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,541.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Admiral Group

About Admiral Group

In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,233 ($26.69) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($119,538.24).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

