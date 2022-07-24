Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,835 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Adobe worth $117,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe stock opened at $401.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

