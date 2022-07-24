Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $401.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.21 and its 200-day moving average is $434.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.