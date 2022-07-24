Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $168,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $54,161,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after purchasing an additional 232,904 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $44,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $191.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.70. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

