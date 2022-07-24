AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

ACM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,785,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AECOM by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AECOM by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.