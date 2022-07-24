Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.