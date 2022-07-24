Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $8.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
