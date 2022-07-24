Aew Capital Management L P Acquires Shares of 1,442,400 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,442,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,492,000. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.24% of Medical Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,816 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after acquiring an additional 711,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $15,946,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MPW opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.