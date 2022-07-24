Aew Capital Management L P Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,976,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,483,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

