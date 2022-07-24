Aew Capital Management L P Lowers Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,220,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,795 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust accounts for 2.5% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $85,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRT. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $85,236,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,677 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,131 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,677,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 675,266 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

IRT stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

