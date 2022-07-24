Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.33. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 96,972 shares trading hands.

Africa Energy Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$454.55 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83.

About Africa Energy

(Get Rating)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

