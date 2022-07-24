AirSwap (AST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $829,962.00

AirSwap (AST) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and approximately $829,962.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0918 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

