Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Akroma (AKA) traded down 31.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $8,715.53 and approximately $10.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.06 or 0.07029036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00113245 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

