Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Cut to C$36.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.47.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of APYRF stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.