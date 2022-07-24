Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.43.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 852.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after buying an additional 1,962,795 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after buying an additional 1,865,701 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after buying an additional 1,754,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after buying an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,514 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.