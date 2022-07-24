Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $55.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ally Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.43.

ALLY opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 852.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,795 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,563.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,701 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

