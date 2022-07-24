Alphr finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $39,152.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $29,839.51 and approximately $39,152.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017217 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032731 BTC.
Alphr finance Coin Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
