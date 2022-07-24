Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.90

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as low as $12.60. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 29,823 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Altius Minerals

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0538 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

