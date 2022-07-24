Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average of $136.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,543.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,116 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,093,000 after acquiring an additional 845,614 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

