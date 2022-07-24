AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.