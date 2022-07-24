American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up 2.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

AEP opened at $94.35 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average is $95.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

