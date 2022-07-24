American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16, RTT News reports. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

American Express Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,294,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,810. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day moving average of $169.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Plancorp LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

