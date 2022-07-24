American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $252.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMT. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.56.

American Tower Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Tower by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

