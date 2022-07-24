AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Argus

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Argus from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ABC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABC opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.85.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $2,258,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

